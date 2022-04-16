Before COVID-19 knocked it off-stride, the HSBC Canada Rugby Sevens tournament at BC Place had become one of the city’s most unique events, drawing thousands of costumed fans into the downtown core.

This weekend marks the first time the tournament has been back in Vancouver since early in 2020.

“It’s great to be back here at BC Place and welcoming back 16 of the best rugby Sevens men’s teams from around the world,” said Jamie Levchuk, Managing Director of HSBC Canada Sevens.

Rugby Sevens is similar to traditional rugby, but the games are only 14 minutes long and there are only seven players per team on the field, compared to 15 per side in a traditional rugby match.

It leads to very high-scoring games, with points put on the board every 90 seconds on average.

Many of the thousands in attendance could be described as casual fans, at best — but when the tournament comes to town they like to get their friends together and pick a group costume.

“As you can see, we are motorbike chicks. We got bandanas, leather pants, chains,” said Grace Owens as she showed off elements of her costume.

Other groups included astronauts, Disney princesses and and a large bunch of bananas.

All those people in costumes flocking to the downtown core couldn’t happen at a better time for a tourism industry still trying to find its footing in the weeks after all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Having 16 visiting teams and their entourages patronizing local hotels and restaurants helps, as well.

“They really enjoy coming here. We get great treatment from our tourism partners, as well,” said Levchuk. “It allows the players to go out and do things around the city. And they love the atmosphere here at BC Place.”