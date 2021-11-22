Route out of southern B.C. closed again due to washout; no estimated time of reopening

VANCOUVER -

A main route out of southern British Columbia is closed again due to a washout, officials say.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions between Hope and Princeton. An assessment is in progress, but there is currently no estimated time of reopening.

The route also known as Crowsnest Highway had only just reopened. A single lane was open to alternating traffic ahead of schedule on Friday, though only essential travel was permitted.

It remained open through the weekend, but transit officials announced Monday that it had been closed again.

Officials said the washout was reported between Old Hope Princeton Way and Frontage Road - a stretch about 130 kilometres long.

There is no detour, and the next update is not expected until later in the afternoon.

Crews have been able to open sections of highways 1, 7 and 99, but these too are only available for those travelling for reasons deemed essential.

This is a developing news story and will be updated throughout the day.