VANCOUVER -- A driver received a hefty fine after allegedly being caught going almost three times the speed limit.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Mark Christensen posted on Twitter that the driver was stopped on Marine Drive.

The sergeant posted a photo Monday of his radar speed gun with the display reading "134."

It appears the driver of the Volkswagen in the background of his photo was doing 134 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

"No where near acceptable!" Christensen wrote.

"Slow down and arrive alive."

The driver was given a $483 fine and the vehicle was impounded for a week, the sergeant said.