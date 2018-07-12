

CTV Vancouver





Police and firefighters are responding to a rollover crash that temporarily closed the Knight Street Bridge in both directions Thursday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said an elongated dump truck was entering the bridge from an onramp when it tipped over, spilling part of its load and blocking all southbound lanes.

Diesel also leaked out of the vehicle, and a hazmat team has been called to the scene. Capt. Jonathan Gormick said there are a number of complications, and that it will take “a long time” to fully reopen the busy crossing.

"They have to remove the load that the truck was carrying before it can even be righted or moved out of the area," he said.

The driver was left trapped inside the dump truck after the crash. Fortunately, firefighters were already responding to a nearby grass fire, and made it to the scene quickly.

Gormick said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transferred to the care of the B.C. Ambulance Service, but could not say what injuries might have been sustained.

Authorities have since reopened a single northbound lane of the Knight Street Bridge, but traffic remains snarled in both directions.