LOS ANGELES -- The Rolling Stones' new tour includes a sole Canadian stop in Vancouver.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8, hitting Vancouver's BC Place on May 12.

Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin; Louisville, Ky.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Tampa, Fla.

The band will also perform in Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tenn.; and Buffalo, N.Y. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14. Additional details have been posted at the band's website, rollingstones.com.

The Stones' tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. They made a single Canadian stop in Oro Medonte, Ont.