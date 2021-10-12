Rockstar sendoff for B.C. 12-year-old on way to final chemo appointment

Nick Cannon, age 12, is seen in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Nick Cannon, age 12, is seen in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener