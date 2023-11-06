Rock slide near Keremeos closes Highway 3

A rock slide has closed a major southern British Columbia highway in both directions outside Keremeos, about 300 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order for residents at two addresses sandwiched between Highway 3 and the Similkameen River, within hours of the Sunday night slide.

The regional district has also imposed a state of local emergency for the rural area roughly halfway between the Village of Keremeos and the community of Hedley.

Fortis BC, which provides electricity in the region says the “unstable ground conditions” have caused a power outage affecting 114 customers.

A note on the utility's website estimates lights could be back on by 2 p.m.

DriveBC, the province's online traveller information system, is not estimating when the highway might reopen and it's proposed detour involves a route through Merritt and West Kelowna, adding more than 300 kilometres to the journey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.