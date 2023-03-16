Robbery at Vancouver Best Buy prompts heavily armed police response

Vancouver police officers armed with rifles converged on the Best Buy on Cambie Street following a robbery at the store Wednesday.

An armed man who entered the store before 6 p.m. allegedly stole a $32 battery, police told CTV News Thursday.

“When he was confronted by store security outside the store, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at the security and fled,” Const. Tania Visitin wrote in an email. “It is unknown at this time if the firearm was real or fake.”

On Wednesday evening, officers—some with police service dogs—could be seen sweeping a parkade shared by the Best Buy and a Canadian Tire store at the south end of the Cambie Bridge.

Police say no arrests have been made and are continuing to investigate the case.