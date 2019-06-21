

CTV News Vancouver





It's the first weekend of the summer and with it comes the usual influx of festivals, events and construction, all bringing significant road closures throughout the city.

Not only are there scheduled closures, but the NHL Draft at Rogers Arena, the Whitecaps game at BC Place and incoming cruise ships are all expected to increase traffic in the city.

Special events

Jazz Festival: Full closure of Howe Street from West Georgia to Robson Street (Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday evening)

Point Grey Fiesta: Full closures in effect (Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Blanca Street from West 10th to West 16th Avenue

West 10th Avenue from Alma to Blanca streets

Discovery Street from West 8th to East 11th Avenue

Greek Day: Full closure of Broadway from Macdonald to Blenheim streets (Sunday 5 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.)

Scotiabank Half-Marathon: Full road closures in effect with traffic impacts anticipated from UBC, Kitsilano, Burrard Street Bridge, English Bay and the West End (Sunday 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Weekend construction

Full closure of Hornby Street from Drake to Davie streets for crane lift (Friday 6 p.m. to Sunday night)

Road work on South West Marine Drive: One lane each direction on South West Marine Drive from West 70th Avenue to Cambie Street (Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Pothole repair on Dunsmuir Viaduct: One lane westbound retained (Saturday 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Crosswalk painting along Granville Street: One lane each direction retained on Granville Street from West 66th to West 71st (all weekend 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Sewer work on East 12th Avenue: One lane each direction retained on East 12th between Glen and Woodland drives (all weekend 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Utility work on Main Street: Southbound Main Street reduced to one lane from National to Terminal avenues (all weekend 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Ongoing construction

Boundary Road upgrades: Water and street upgrades along the west side of Boundary Road. Southbound Boundary Road reduced to one lane from East 4th Avenue to Henning Drive.

Broadway subway early works: Installation of new trolley wires along MacDonald Stret, 12th Avenue and Cambie Street to accommodate adjusted routes for the 14, 16 and 17 trolley buses. This weekend:

West 12th Avenue: One lane each direction retained from Arbutus to Granville Street and from Oak to Cambie streets

MacDonald Street upgrades: Sewer and street upgrades coordinated with trolley wire relocations as part of the Broadway subway early works. This weekend:

One lane each direction retained on MacDonald Street from Broadway to West 16th Avenue

Nanaimo Street upgrades: Sewer separation coordinated with street improvements. This weekend:

One lane each direction retained from McGill to Pandora streets

One lane each direction retained at Dundas and Nanaimo streets

Oakridge Centre area improvements: Developer-led utility upgrades. This weekend:

Two lanes each direction retained along West 41st Avenue from Alberta to Heather streets

Quebec Street improvements and NEU expansion: Second phase of street improvements coordinated with utility expansion. This weekend on Quebec Street:

One lane each direction retained from East 1st to East 3rd Avenue

One lane each direction retained from Main to Ontario Street

South shore access project: Construction on port roads along the north side of Vancouver scheduled to begin July 2. Port-bound traffic will be unable to access lands via Clark Drive during construction and will detour to Commissioner Street (near New Brighton Park) using designated major road network routes.

Alex Fraser Bridge

South of the city, joint repair work is continuing on the Alex Fraser Bridge this weekend and is expected to bring delays. Two lanes will be closed to finish repairs on the south approach.

Closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. on Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting. Two lanes will be open in each direction.

"Travellers are asked to expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and follow signs and traffic control personnel," said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement.