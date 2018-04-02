

CTV Vancouver





The operators of the Rio Theatre are holding a 30-hour telethon as time runs out to save the East Vancouver landmark from being sold for redevelopment.

The event, which runs until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, is being livestreamed on YouTube and features performances by dozens of local acts, including Shakespeare after Dark, Katie-Ellen Humphries, Chica, Gentlemen Hecklers and demonstrations from Science World.

Zoning regulations now allow for the 80-year-old theatre's location to be used for residential towers up to 10 storeys tall. That has the building's owners—who are not the same as the operators of the theatre—looking to sell.

On Feb. 8, the Rio's owner, Corrine Lea, and her business partner announced the owners of the building had accepted their offer to buy the space, but were only given 60 days to raise the funds.

The telethon had raised more than $333,000 by midday Monday, but that's just a third of what the owners need to buy the building.

The "Save the Rio" campaign has until Monday, April 9 to raise $1 million as a deposit to finance a mortgage on the building. Lea said they hope to save the theatre with a combination of donations from the public and private investors.

She wouldn't say how much they bid, but has told The Canadian Press that it was more than the property's $4-million assessed value, adding that "it ain't cheap."

Several celebrities have thrown their support behind efforts to save the Rio, including Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds who tweeted his support for the venue and donated some of his own money last month.

Actor, writer and director Kevin Smith performed two sold-out standup comedy shows at the theatre to help raise funds in late March.

Two-day passes to the telethon are selling for $35 at the door. Single-entry tickets are $18.