Another celebrity is lending a helping hand to help save the Rio Theatre in East Vancouver.

Actor, writer and director Kevin Smith best known for his movies Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma is playing two shows to help raise money to save the 80-year-old theatre from demolition. On Friday evening, people lined up around the block to see the sold-out event.

The theatre at Commercial Drive and Broadway is known for hosting community shows and events.

But zoning regulations now allow for its location to be used for residential towers up to 10 stories tall. That has the building's owners, who are not the same as the operators of the theatre, looking to sell.

The Rio's owner Corinne Lea and her business partner put in an offer to buy the building, and the owners accepted as long as long as they came up with the money by midnight on April 2.

They launched a Save the Rio campaign hoping to raise the $3 million down payment with $2 million from private investors and $1 million from donors.

"Every day is getting closer. Every moment is getting closer," said senior programmer Rachel Fox. "We're getting donations from people around the world."

The weekend of fundraising will feature a toy auction and other performances in the coming days.

Toy Traders in Langley donated piles of toys with connections to Hollywood to be sold at the event, and there will also be a secret screening of three movies followed by a variety show telethon on Sunday.

It's all to get the community to come together to give what they can so that the curtain will never fall on a theatre that opened before World War II.

