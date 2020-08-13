VANCOUVER -- A five-month investigation has led police in Maple Ridge to seize the largest amount of cash, firearms and drugs in the detachment's history.

Police say the major bust included more than $100,000 in cash, multiple guns, hard body armour, 3.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and 2.2 kilograms of suspected meth.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said it seized approximately 72,000 doses of various drugs in total.

"To put this in perspective to the sheer volume of drugs that were seized, this is the equivalent of one potentially lethal dose per person for an entire Vancouver Canucks sold out home game crowd...four times over," said Insp. Aaron Paradis, with Ridge Meadows RCMP, in a news release.

"No community should have this amount of drugs on their streets."

An investigation led police to a 34-year-old man reported to be selling drugs in downtown Maple Ridge.

Christopher Leigh Harmes was arrested after a police raid on two properties in Maple Ridge and Mission on July 15.

He has been charged with nine weapons offences. Another 11 drug related charges are also pending.

Harmes has previously been convicted for several drug trafficking offences in 2010, 2012 and 2015.