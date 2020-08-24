VANCOUVER -- Police dinged four businesses and event organizers for breaking COVID-19 rules in Surrey over the weekend.

Officers issued $2,300 fines to a restaurant, an after-hours club and two event spaces on Saturday night following "repeated contraventions of the provincial health officer's COVID-19 orders," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Each location had been subject to previous warnings from Surrey's compliance and enforcement team.

The team conducted a total of 429 checks over the weekend at various locations, including "faith-based institutions," and found 425 in compliance with public health rules.

Authorities have also expressed serious concerns around Canucks fans cheering on the team's playoff run. Police said the winning game on Aug. 21 led to "upwards of 1,000 people" gathering at Scott Road and 72nd Avenue.

"Canucks fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning,” Sgt. Roger Green said in a statement. "The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents."

Police said the massive crowd size on Friday forced them to focus their efforts on public safety. Officers did issue seven tickets for seatbelt violations after catching people hanging out of car windows and sunroofs.

Officers from the Surrey RCMP and Delta Police Department will be going to the same intersection after every upcoming Canucks game to prevent such a large gathering from happening again.

Police said anyone who wants to report an apparent violation of COVID-19 orders can contact Surrey's bylaw office at 604-591-4370 or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502.