Residents displaced by Gastown fire move into new housing, Winters Hotel to be demolished
Dozens of people who lost everything in last week’s devastating fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood are finally getting a new place to call home Tuesday.
The massive blaze broke out April 11 inside the Winters Hotel, a mixed-use building near Abbott and Water Streets, sending five people to hospital and displacing 71 residents
All residents of the Winters Hotel were accounted for. Dozens more from another nearby single-room occupancy residence were also displaced because of toxic smoke damage.
The City of Vancouver’s Chief building official will provide an update to explain plans to demolish the building Tuesday.
“The city’s goal is to complete the demolition work as quickly as possible, with all safety precautions in place, given this is a significant disruption to residents and businesses,” a statement from the city said.
The building has been too dangerous for anyone to enter, but the demolition will finally allow fire crews to complete their investigation and determine the cause of the fire.
The Atira Women's Resource Society, which ran the SRO in the building, has been inundated with donations to support victims.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Old Columbia Hotel on the Downtown Eastside will open its doors to residents who’ve been displaced.
The building was run as a hostel and purchased by Atira in March.
It was hoping to move people in by July, but fast-tracked preparations to update it for single room occupancy after the fire.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Alissa Thibault and Lisa Steacy
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. Canada's new imposition of sanctions target 14 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members.
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Their teenage children died by suicide. Now these families want to hold social media companies accountable
A growing number of families have filed recent wrongful death lawsuits against some of the big social media companies, claiming their platforms played a significant role in their teenagers' decisions to end their lives.
45-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station Sunday evening.
Beekeepers in Canada face losses of up to 90 per cent amid spread of parasitic mites
As beekeepers in Canada prepare to open their hives for the spring, some are finding high mortality rates among their bees as a parasitic mite wreaks havoc across hives.
CREA reports home sales down in March, average price up 11.2 per cent from year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in Canada fell in March, while prices were up 11.2 per cent compared with a year earlier.
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Johnson & Johnson is suspending sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine only a few months after saying the shot could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woodpecker builds home in world's largest hockey stick, raising concerns
In North Cowichan, B.C., there is a woodpecker – or possibly two – that have been causing concern about the state of the world's largest hockey stick.
-
NEW
NEW | Langford family opens home to Ukrainian refugees
Halyna Marenko and her four-year-old son, Mark, arrived on Vancouver Island Monday, fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
B.C. parents fight to have spelling of son's Indigenous name recognized by province
A Campbell River, B.C., woman is elated over the birth of her third child, but she's having her joy tainted somewhat as she struggles to register her son's name with the province.
Calgary
-
Man in serious condition after shooting in southeast neighbourhood
A man is in stable but serious condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain moreso than flurries expected to fall in Calgary
Rain likely to fall in Calgary throughout the day.
-
'Not the greatest feeling': Calgary travellers delayed by Sunwing's network issue
A small number of Calgary flights are among the hundreds across the country that have been affected by a network issue that has caused massive delays for Sunwing.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Classic spring snowstorm
Although we've had a bit of light snow in Edmonton this month, we haven't had a big snow storm hit the city. That looks like it'll change over the next 24 hours.
-
Natural gas leak in Strathcona County source of rotten egg smell
Firefighters are responding to a natural gas leak in Strathcona County that is creating a rotten egg smell in parts of Edmonton.
-
Child pedestrian taken to hospital after parking lot collision in Beverly
A two-year-old child was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton parking lot.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,486, ICU admissions increase to 206
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario have increased to 1,486 as the number of patients in the ICU with the virus grows to 206.
-
The Arkells helped plan a surprise on-stage proposal for this Ontario couple
An Ontario couple got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when Canadian rock group The Arkells helped them execute a surprise proposal during a concert in Oshawa. Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Brampton, Ont.
A child under the age of 12 has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 2,281 in Quebec; 10,636 health-care workers absent due to virus
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec rose to 2,281 on Tuesday as 10,636 health-care workers were reported absent from work for reasons related to the virus.
Winnipeg
-
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
-
Serious incident in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in critical condition
One man is in critical condition following what Winnipeg police are describing as a “serious incident” in the city’s West End.
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with arson in Prince Albert event centre fire
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire.
-
Man who confessed to murdering Sask. woman loses appeal
A man sentenced to life in prison for the 2011 murder of his ex-girlfriend has lost his appeal.
-
Saskatoon doctor worried about 'huge' strain of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Saskatchewan has the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country, according to figures compiled by a Saskatoon family physician.
Regina
-
Business fined $175K for 2020 Sask. worksite death
A business has been fined $175,000 in connection to the death of a worker on a site near Lipton, Sask. in 2020.
-
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industry
The Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
As the search for answers in N.S. shooting continues, criticism of inquiry persists
After 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road that snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
-
PHAC monitoring for mysterious liver disease in Canada
There are currently no Canadian cases of the severe liver disease that has been reported to be striking children in Europe and the U.S., according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury to review its French-language policy
For the first time in 22 years, Greater Sudbury reviewing its French-language policy.
-
Dance troupe Celtic Illusion arrives in northern Ontario
GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting its first non-sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Manitoulin Island business owner helping Ukrainian families come to Canada
A motel owner on Manitoulin Island is working to help refugees from Ukraine settle and work in Canada.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,486, ICU admissions increase to 206
Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Ontario have increased to 1,486 as the number of patients in the ICU with the virus grows to 206.
-
Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other communities across southern Ontario can expect strong winds on Tuesday.
-
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.