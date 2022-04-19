Residents displaced by Gastown fire move into new housing, Winters Hotel to be demolished

Dozens of people who lost everything in last week’s devastating fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood are finally getting a new place to call home Tuesday.

The massive blaze broke out April 11 inside the Winters Hotel, a mixed-use building near Abbott and Water Streets, sending five people to hospital and displacing 71 residents

All residents of the Winters Hotel were accounted for. Dozens more from another nearby single-room occupancy residence were also displaced because of toxic smoke damage.

The City of Vancouver’s Chief building official will provide an update to explain plans to demolish the building Tuesday.

“The city’s goal is to complete the demolition work as quickly as possible, with all safety precautions in place, given this is a significant disruption to residents and businesses,” a statement from the city said.

The building has been too dangerous for anyone to enter, but the demolition will finally allow fire crews to complete their investigation and determine the cause of the fire.

The Atira Women's Resource Society, which ran the SRO in the building, has been inundated with donations to support victims.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Old Columbia Hotel on the Downtown Eastside will open its doors to residents who’ve been displaced.

The building was run as a hostel and purchased by Atira in March.

It was hoping to move people in by July, but fast-tracked preparations to update it for single room occupancy after the fire.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Alissa Thibault and Lisa Steacy