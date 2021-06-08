VANCOUVER -- A rescue operation for a missing kayaker was suspended late Monday night in West Vancouver after crews searched for hours.

The search was underway about six nautical miles northeast of Vancouver after a kayak was found in Whytecliff Park.

Crews confirmed with CTV News that someone was out prawning and was only supposed to be gone for a short period of time. They did not return, however.

A Cormorant helicopter was flown in from the Air Force base in Comox and two vessels from the local coast guard base in Kitsilano were brought out. A dive team was also sent.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says rescue crews searched for five hours but didn't find anything. The search was eventually called off for the night.

The JRCC says the investigation has now been taken over by police. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to West Vancouver police for more information.