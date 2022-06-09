Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay

The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued overnight into Thursday, rescue crews say.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria told CTV News the response began around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after the boat was found unoccupied, with the keys still in the ignition.

The Maritime Forces Pacific Public Affairs Office confirmed they're searching for one person. No details about the person were provided.

The 17-foot fiberglass vessel, which a JRCC spokesperson described as a small speedboat with an outboard engine, was found unoccupied south of West Vancouver in English Bay. The throttle was pushed all the way forward and one personal flotation device was found on board.

Several agencies responded, including the coast guard, Vancouver police boats and a search helicopter.

The JRCC said anyone who sees something unusual in the water or on the beaches around English Bay is asked to call the centre or 911.