VANCOUVER -- Revelstoke RCMP and local search and rescue teams have launched a search operation after receiving reports of a body floating in the Columbia River.

RCMP were called around 6:40 p.m. Sunday night to assist BC Emergency Health Services after a body was reportedly spotted in the water near the Highway 1 bridge.

Mounties and Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched the river by boat, and a SAR helicopter was also deployed.

The search resumed Monday, with aircraft support from both police and search and rescue.

Any witnesses or people with overdue friends or relatives are asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.