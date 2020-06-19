Advertisement
Report of person overboard in English Bay, coast guard investigating
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 12:30PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- The Canadian Coast Guard is investigating a report of a person who went overboard a vessel in English Bay.
The coast guard says it received a report Friday morning around 9:15 a.m. of a person who may have fallen off a ship.
Two coast guard vessels, as well as a hovercraft, are involved in the search. The Vancouver Police Department Marine Unit, as well as a Transport Canada plane, are also responding to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
