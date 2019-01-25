

Andrew Weichel, CTV Vancouver





A new report suggests repairing the storm-damaged White Rock Pier will cost a lot more than expected.

Reconstructing the pier using steel pilings and a concrete deck would run $16.2 million, according to an estimate submitted to the city by engineering firm Westmar Advisors.

The firm suggested using timber for the pilings and deck would cost slightly less, at $14.1 million.

Those estimates include potential seismic improvements, debris clean-up, arches, lighting, provincial sales taxes on materials and other expenses.

"Some, but not all of these amounts will be covered by insurance," the city noted in a council report. "Typically, insurance will cover the cost … of bringing the Pier back to the condition it was in before the event, incorporating applicable updated codes."

The White Rock Pier is insured for about $7 million. Mayor Darryl Walker previously estimated it might only cost between $5- and $6-million to fix the iconic attraction, which was severely damaged during the historic Dec. 20 windstorm.

The pier split in two after being pummelled by violent waves and flailing boats. Officials said about 30 metres of the walkway collapsed into the water.

Repairs and cleanup at the White Rock waterfront have been getting carried out on an "emergency basis," and much has already been done in the weeks since the storm.

"Sunken boats have been removed from the seabed and areas beneath the Pier. Hanging debris has been removed from the Pier and logs, wharves and debris removed from the beach," the city's report said.

The promenade, which has been off-limits since the windstorm, is expected to be reopened on Feb. 9.