People and dogs alike celebrated the opening of a new animal hospital in Richmond for critters in the care of the Regional Animal Protection Society on Monday.

Animals in the city's shelters and will get looked after at the new clinic. Some animals, like cats at a local cat sanctuary, spend their whole lives in RAPS' care while others are looking to be adopted.

"First and foremost … anything that needs to be done we can do here," said RAPS president Fearn Edmonds.

The full service veterinary clinic will offer a full suite of services including dental, X-rays and surgery. The space was donated to the animal protection society for six years rent-free.

Edmonds expects the new clinic will save the society about $300,000 per year in vet costs.

Though priority will go to shelter animals, members of the public can also bring their pets for care at the clinic.