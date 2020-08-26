VICTORIA -- Victoria, British Columbia is a vibrant city that boasts the mildest climate in Canada.

The city is surrounded by rugged natural beauty and a stunning ocean backdrop.

There is plenty to explore year-round.

Visitors will be delighted by the colourful blossoms that decorate this city of gardens.

On CTV Morning Live Krissy Vann had the chance to highlight Victoria and broadcast from the magnificent Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort.

The resort is nestled right in the famous inner harbour where guests can soak in views of float planes going by and marine life.

Multiple patios are available throughout the resort for dining and sightseeing.

Guests have all that Victoria has to offer at their doorstep while enjoying a luxury retreat to rest and relax after the days adventures.

There are plenty of activities to choose from when in Victoria.

Outdoor recreation is abundent with kayaking, hiking and even year-round golfing available.

A bucket list activity for many is to take part in a whale watching tour.

Orcas, killer whales, gray, humpback and minke whales can all be viewed in their natural surroundings.

History buffs will be delighted when touring the city.

Craigdarroch Castle and The Royal BC Museum are highlights.

A trip to Canada's oldest Chinatown is not to be missed.

Visitors can spend hours devouring the culinary offerings and exploring interesting shops.

Victoria has been maintaining a strong focus on Covid-19 safety measures.

VIsitors can be assured that this popular destination has ample space for all to explore with comfortable physical distancing.

Tourism Victoria currently has a promotion on offer with over a dozen hotel partners.

With select bookings of two nights guests will recieve a $75 Visa Reward Card to put toward their enjoyment in this world class destination

