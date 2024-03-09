'Reclaiming our space': Chinatown seniors return to mall for tai chi a year after staff kicked them out
On Saturday afternoon, Vancouver’s Chinatown Plaza mall was filled with people eager to learn the cultural practice of tai chi.
A year ago, seniors were kicked out of the mall – which is owned by the City of Vancouver and managed by EasyPark – during one of their sessions, for using the space without permission.
Since then, the group has been working with the city and obtained permission to use the space, says Melody Ma from Chinatown Together, the organization behind the event.
“It’s a bit of a celebration for us to be able to be here today with community and the public to practice tai chi together and our culture together in Chinatown,” she says.
The elder who taught the session, Mrs. Ma, was one of the seniors who was kicked out of the mall last year. Dozens of other locals in the community participated to learn the practice, actively engaging with Mrs. Ma.
“It was shocking to the community and to all of us, because if anything we should have these spaces for our seniors in Chinatown who are low-income to be able to be healthy and practice our culture in a safe space,” says Melody Ma.
She adds it’s about passing on that culture to future generations, so the tradition is not lost or forgotten. She says Chinatown Together is diligently working to reclaim spaces in Chinatown and fight against gentrification.
“This is supposed to be a welcoming space, Chinatown is supposed to be that place where people feel welcomed to practice their culture.”
Jin He, an active volunteer with seniors in Chinatown and a translator for Mrs. Ma, says it was “shocking” and “insulting” to his culture for seniors to be removed from the public space for doing tai chi.
“It’s like eating breakfast,” he says. “It is an exercise that is part of their daily life and to hear that practicing your everyday life has a consequence of being kicked out doesn’t quite make sense.”
He adds to have those same seniors back for a public event is heart-warming, but should be more common in the community.
“We are happy to honour this space, but this is what it is intended for,” he says. “It is a public space, a place for the community.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.