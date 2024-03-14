RCMP seek suspects in theft of $370K worth of appliances in Burnaby

Mounties in Burnaby are trying to locate two people who have been charged with the theft of a semi-truck and four shipping containers filled with $370,000 worth of home appliances inside more than two years ago.

A break-and-enter to a warehouse in South Burnaby was reported to the RCMP on Feb, 12, 2022 and the detachment's Strike Force Unit took conduct of the investigation.

"Along with a stolen semi truck, all four shipping containers were located throughout the Lower Mainland, however, the merchandise was not," a news release from police Thursday said.

Two months later, police executed a search warrant at a home in Surrey and arrested Jamey McIntyre, 45, and Ashley Heide, 33. The pair were released with a promise to appear in court, according to authorities.

In August of 2023, charges were approved in the case but the RCMP has not been able to locate the suspects. Both are facing one charge of theft of a motor vehicle, one charge of break and enter, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for McIntyre and a B.C.-wide warrant has been issued for Heide.

"Burnaby RCMP investigators are now appealing for information that may help locate McIntyre and Heide," Thursday's statement said.

"This was a significant break and enter involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of commercial goods, making it one of the largest break and enters Burnaby RCMP investigated in 2022," it continued.

Police are also trying to identify a third person they say may have been involved, and have provided surveillance images of the man.

Anyone with information is urged to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to provide an anonymous tip.