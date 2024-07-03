RCMP searching for B.C. arson suspect whose pants caught on fire

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect whose pants caught fire after an alleged arson in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.

The incident unfolded in Richmond in the early morning hours of April 24, and was caught on surveillance cameras.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said two masked suspects approached a business on Simpson Road around 4:30 a.m., then smashed a window at the property before "lighting an object on fire."

"While lighting it, one of the suspects' pants caught on fire," the detachment said in the release. "In the process of attempting to put the fire out, one... suspect's mask came off."

On Wednesday, more than two months after the incident, the RCMP released images of the suspects in the hopes that someone will recognize them and come forward.

Authorities described the suspect whose pants caught fire as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, with a medium build and "slicked back, long, dirty blonde hair." He was wearing a dark, long-sleeved crew neck shirt and charred beige or tan-coloured pants at the time of the alleged arson.

"Based on the nature of the fire there’s a high probability that this suspect sustained injuries to his lower body," Cpl. Adriana O’Malley of Richmond RCMP added in a statement.

The RCMP described the other suspect as a man in his late 20s to late 30s with either a "medium complexion" or tan, and an athletic build. He was wearing a dark-coloured balaclava, dark jogger-style pants with blue stripes down the sides, dark gloves, a darky hoody and Nike Jordan high-tops.

Both men fled the area – located between Bridgeport and River roads – on foot, with one heading north on Simpson and the other going east along the nearby railway tracks.

Richmond RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment and quote file number 2024-12713.