

CTV Vancouver





Mounties have released images of a stolen pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a string of hit-and-runs before Christmas – and they're asking anyone with video of the shocking incident to come forward.

Police said they received multiple complaints about a Mazda pickup "intentionally targeting and striking pedestrians" from Langley to Abbotsford on the night of Dec. 19.

"In total, seven people were seriously injured and required medical attention," the Langley RCMP detachment said Thursday in a news release. "One of the victims remains in hospital recuperating from her injuries."

Two dogs were also struck during the alleged crime spree, and one of them died.

Police managed to arrest a 24-year-old suspect on the night of the incident, but their investigation is still ongoing. Langley RCMP urged anyone who might have captured video the truck – described as a 1998 Mazda B4000 – to come forward.

They're particularly looking for video captured in North Langley, Abbotsford or anywhere in-between from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the night in question.

"Now that Christmas has passed, police are asking for the public to take some time and check any devices that may have video footage in the areas described," Langley RCMP said. "The video footage will be used to document the movements of this vehicle throughout the evening, and even the smallest amount of footage would be appreciated to further this extremely important investigation."

The suspect, Abbotsford resident James Joseph Gordon, appeared in provincial court by video on Friday and is facing a slew of charges, including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, possession of stolen property and arson damaging property.