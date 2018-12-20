

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a shocking string of hit-and-runs that left seven people injured and one dog dead Wednesday night in the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP said the rampage spanned the North Langley, Willoughby and Abbotsford areas, and began when someone stole a small pickup truck sometime before 8 p.m.

The first hit-and-run was reported around 8 p.m., and the pickup was found burning on Highway 1 hours later – but authorities said the suspect continued on in a stolen Honda Accord.

By the time officers managed to apprehend the alleged driver, there had been a total of seven hit-and-runs that put seven people in hospital.

"Several people remain in hospital today for treatment of their injuries," Langley RCMP said Thursday. "Sadly, a dog was fatally injured during one of the hit-and-runs in North Langley."

The extent of the victims' injuries hasn't been released, but authorities said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Abbotsford resident, was bound by a recognizance barring him from being in a vehicle without the owner present at the time of the chaotic crime spree, according to police.

No charges have been approved in the case, and the young man's name hasn't been released.

Langley RCMP said investigators are working with the Abbotsford Police Department on the file, and that "virtually every unit at Langley RMCP is assisting with some facet" of the case.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with anyone with dash cam video that recorded the pickup truck travelling through the region.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.