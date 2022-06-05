RCMP looking for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric facility

Mounties in Coquitlam are trying to locate a woman who was last seen at a designated psychiatric facility Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Kelly, 27, is wanted on Mental Health Act Warrant, police said in a statement, adding there is "concern for (her) well-being" and that she " may behave in a way that presents a risk to herself or the public."

Anyone who sees Kelly is asked not to approach her and instead to call 911.

The Coquitlam RCMP describe her as 5'5" tall, weighing 145 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and white sweat pants.

"Information suggests she frequents the downtown Vancouver area," the statement continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-945-1550.