VANCOUVER -- Chilliwack RCMP have arrested a man in connection to a Cultus Lake boating collision that sent a canoeist to hospital.

Police responded to calls shortly after 10:15 a.m. July 29 after the driver of a motor boat allegedly collided with a racing canoe near Main Beach.

The lone occupant of the canoe was found on shore and treated for injuries in hospital.

The driver of the motor boat left the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

"As the RCMP investigation developed, police identified the alleged operator of the motor boat," the statement said.

RCMP have now charged an unnamed 67-year-old Langley man with operating a vessel without due care or consideration. He was charged under the Small Vessel Regulations of the Canada Shipping Act.

Police also issued a reminder for all boaters to respect one another.

"Waterways are busy with visitors from around our region sharing the outdoors in a variety of means," said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, in a statement.