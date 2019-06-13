

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Two trailer homes in the Cultus Lake area have been gutted after an aggressive fire tore through Cultus Lake Estates early Thursday morning.

Chilliwack RCMP said they are currently investigating the fire as an arson.

The Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a fully involved structure fire. When crews arrived, the fire had also spread to the trailer next door.

"I heard crackling and popping it looked like a huge campfire going on, and I came out the front and see a camper on fire," said Jordan Colley.

Colley, who lives nearby, pulled two people out of one burning trailer, and another occupant from the trailer next door.

"I kicked it in high gear and went down and booted the door and dragged a couple people out and some animals, and that's the best I could do," he said.

"Every Good Samaritan will do what they have to do. Its not like I'm some saviour or nothing like that."

Colley said one of the occupants was disabled, and that the owner of one home was worried about her her dogs. He believes the fire was deliberately set.

Cultus Lake firefighters called in fire crews from nearby Chilliwack for help, as they were having problems with a water supply. They also laid more than 600 meters of hose from the fire hydrant on Columbia Valley Road to the first fire truck on scene.

Cultus Lake Fire Chief Warren Mazuren told CTV News there were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The heat of the fire was so intense, vinyl siding from neighbouring homes was melted.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.