RCMP handcuff cougar that was spotted in Maple Ridge, B.C., neighbourhood

B.C. Mounties took the unusual step of handcuffing a cougar last weekend after the animal was caught prowling through a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge.

Authorities said the cougar was reported near 230 Street and 118 Avenue on Sunday afternoon, after a resident spotted the animal in their backyard.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and a conservation officer responded and hatched a plan to relocate the cougar without euthanizing it – a plan that involved tranquilizing the animal and briefly constraining its paws.

Detachment spokesperson Cpl. Julie Klaussner told CTV News the handcuffs were necessary to ensure public safety while the B.C. Conservation Officer Service prepared to transport the wild cat.

"The concern was that after an animal is tranquilized, it can apparently sometimes take off and hide," Klaussner said, while acknowledging it was uncommon to "utilize handcuffs in that fashion."

Authorities had arrived on scene assuming the cougar would likely need to be put down, given it was found roaming a dense residential area in broad daylight, but were happy to find another solution.

"There were a lot of animal lovers on that day," Klaussner said. "If at all possible, we do what we can to preserve life in any circumstance."

The plan also required the co-operation of neighbours, who were asked to stay inside while the cougar was being tranquilized.

On Wednesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP shared a statement from the watch commander who oversaw the operation, identified only as Sgt. Hiesler, who thanked the residents for their help.

"We certainly did not want to see this beautiful creature euthanized and so, due to the public's assistance, the cougar was able to be relocated safely," Hiesler said.