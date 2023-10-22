Rapper Lil Yachty's Vancouver concert cancelled after fans rush the floor

Rapper Lil Yachty’s show in Vancouver was halted after only a few songs on Saturday night after he encouraged fans in the stands to rush the floor.

Videos posted to social media show the artist telling the crowd to “come on over” and “fill it up,” and attendees appearing to jump over barriers to join the general admission area.

The videos then show the lights at UBC’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre turning on, and Lil Yachty telling fans that security will shut down the concert.

“They’re saying we have to go back to the seats or I have to cancel the show,” he’s heard announcing.

In statement to CTV News Sunday, the University of British Columbia said arena staff and Live Nation ultimately decided to cancel the performance part way through due to safety concerns.

“During the performance, the artist had invited attendees from reserved seating in the stands to join the floor area. This put the floor area over capacity, so UBC and Live Nation staff paused the show to direct audience members back to their seats,” a spokesperson wrote.

“When the performer reappeared, the floor began to fill again. At that time, out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of concert-goers top of mind, the joint decision was made to cancel the remainder of the show.”

The spokesperson added that the arena is not aware of any “significant medical or police incidents” as a result of the show’s abrupt cancellation.

Lil Yachty himself took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a video of the incident and writing, “They shut us down last night Vancouver.”