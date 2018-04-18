

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada says the heavy rain has stopped in the southern Okanagan and Similkameen where high water threatens dozens of properties, but a warming trend is in the works, which could add to flooding woes.

Nearly 150 properties north of Oliver remain on alert as the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen warns a dam and culvert could be overwhelmed by spring rains and snowmelt. Flooding also threatens properties around Green Lake.

The rains have stopped and only spotty showers are forecast Wednesday, but temperatures are due to rise to 16 degrees by Thursday and reach the low 20s by next week, possibly speeding snowmelt from heavier than normal snow packs.

Soggy conditions also have played a part in yesterday's washout of Highway 33 east of Kelowna that has closed that route between the city and the Mission Creek Bridge until further notice.