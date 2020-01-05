VANCOUVER -- Drivers are being warned to prepare for another dump of snow on B.C.'s mountain highways, with up to 25 centimetres expected in some areas.

The snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada covers much of southern British Columbia, from the Coast to the Interior.

Between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected for the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler, with light snow starting near midnight on Sunday and becoming heavier throughout the day on Monday.

Snowfall warnings, with the heaviest snowfall expected to fall throughout the day on Monday, are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and for Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

In the Kootenays, snowfall warnings are in place for Highway 3, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; and in the Okanagan, for the Okanagan Connecter between Merritt and Kelowna.