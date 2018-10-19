

CTV Vancouver





A week after Mounties seized two animal traps that were set out in Richmond, a similar device snared a raccoon and left the critter so badly wounded it had to be put down.

The raccoon was found stuck on a fence Tuesday at a property on Jaskow Gate, about three kilometres from the spot where RCMP officers recently removed a pair of traps on Ewen Avenue.

The animal was apparently trapped for some time, and had tried chewing itself free. Authorities said the raccoon was euthanized shortly after being removed from the trap.

Following the incident, wildlife officials urged people to be careful about where and how they set traps. Mounties said the animal traps seized last week were big enough to cause "serious harm" to pets and even humans.