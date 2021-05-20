VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a disturbing assault inside a Burnaby, B.C., business that apparently started when an employee asked a man why he wasn't wearing a mask.

Authorities said the attack took place at a retail store near 1st Avenue and Boundary Road at around 12:30 p.m. on May 8.

After being approached, the maskless customer allegedly turned violent. Burnaby RCMP said the suspect began punching an employee, and continued beating him on the head and back even after the victim had fallen to the ground.

"When another employee interrupted the assault, the suspect threatened to kill the employee with a knife. Before leaving, the suspect grabbed a pair of bolt cutters and smashed the front window of the business," the detachment said in a news release. "The suspect charged at an employee at least twice, then drove off."

On Thursday, almost two weeks after the incident, authorities released surveillance images and video of a suspect and asked for the public's help identifying him.

The man is described as white with blonde hair in a buzz cut. He was waring a dark grey hoodie, light blue jeans and dark running shoes at the time of the incident.

"This was an unprovoked attack and very scary for everyone involved," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement. "Please help us identify this individual."

Burnaby RCMP asked anyone with information about the attack to call the detachment at 604-646-9999.