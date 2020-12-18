COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 11 deaths, 624 cases in final update of the week
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Surrey still the epicentre of B.C.'s COVID-19 cases, latest BCCDC map shows
Church representatives in Fraser Valley fined $18,400 for violating health orders
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Second outbreak at LNG site in Kitimat sees 15 test positive for COVID-19
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Nine workers at Rossdown chicken plant test positive for COVID-19
You can now apply to get up to $1,000 under B.C.'s new COVID-19 benefit. Here's how.
B.C.'s top doctor weighs in on giving the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people
B.C.'s government site struggles with volume of COVID-19 benefit applications
More COVID-19 exposure notices posted for B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies
B.C. modifies COVID-19 testing strategy to focus on exposures, 4 key symptoms
Civil liberties associations ask Dr. Bonnie Henry to let houses of worship reopen
Families consider legal action, say rights of seniors in care being violated by pandemic visitor restrictions
Stop calling 911 to report COVID-19 rule-breakers, dispatch centre says