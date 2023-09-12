Province set to make Surrey hospital announcement

Two months after shovels were slated to go into ground at Surrey’s new hospital location, the province is expected to make an announcement.

B.C. Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be speaking at the construction site in Cloverdale that remains mostly untouched. Details on the announcement have not been released.

The $1 billion project was expected to begin construction in July with a completion date of April 2027. Early Tuesday morning, the date on the sign at the site was covered up with yellow tape. It remains unclear if it’s on schedule or not.

The project is said to include nearly 168 inpatient beds, 55 emergency treatment rooms and four procedure rooms.

The new Surrey hospital and BC Cancer Centre will also feature advanced diagnostics services such as a medical imaging department with three CT scanners and two MRI machines.

The large project is intended to provide patients and families with better access to care and support closer to home.

In recent days, local health-care workers have rallied and urged the province to step in and help with overwhelming hospital demand.

Over the weekend, hundreds of residents and health-care workers rallied alongside local leaders, including Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, calling for drastic improvements to health-care services in the Fraser Health region.

Dix has outlined a 30-point plan to improve patient care at Surrey Memorial Hospital such as increasing staff, expanding the family birthing unit and operating rooms and upgrading renal services.