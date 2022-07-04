New Surrey hospital will cost $60M more than initially estimated: latest update
New Surrey hospital will cost $60M more than initially estimated: latest update
It appears the budget has increased by about $60 million as the province moves forward in the creation of a new British Columbia hospital.
Health Minister Adrian Dix was in Surrey Monday to discuss what his ministry called the "next step" for a new hospital in the city.
His announcement centred around the selection of two proponents to lead the project design and construction: EllisDon Design Build Inc. and PCL Construction Ltd.
He said the project is still expected to follow the timeline laid out last year, with construction starting in 2023, and an opening date sometime in 2027.
Also announced Monday is the cost of the facility, now estimated at $1.72 billion. That's up from last year's estimate of $1.66 billion.
When asked about the cost, Dix said there was a small addition that had to do with the value of the land. He didn't get in to details, but said the "good news" was it's currently owned by the province, so the land transfer is from the provincial government to itself.
The new hospital and integrated cancer centre is funded by the provincial government.
It will have 168 beds, five operating rooms, four procedure rooms, an emergency department with 55 treatment spaces and room for a large medical imaging department, pharmacy and laboratory. The cancer centre will have 50 exam rooms, 54 chemotherapy treatment spaces and room for six linear accelerators for radiation therapy, the ministry said Monday.
Dix was asked about demand being faced at what is currently the only hospital in Surrey, the province's fastest-growing city.
"All of our hospitals in B.C., and you see this all around B.C., have been at the front lines of a pandemic for two-and-a-half years, and no place more so than Surrey Memorial Hospital… It's clear that there's significant demand," he said.
He noted other action the NDP government and health-care facilities in the province have taken to provide additional care in the Fraser Health area, including improvements to other local hospitals.
"If you were to take a constituency of Vancouver, say Vancouver-Quilchena, you would have six hospitals within a 15-minute drive. In Surrey we have one hospital."
Dix said there are nearby hospitals including Peace Arch and Langley Memorial, but it's clear there's a need for two hospitals within the city of Surrey. The city is gaining about 100,000 people each decade, he said.
About a year ago, officials said the planning process was underway for the second hospital in Surrey.
At that point, a development proposal had been submitted for what's being billed as a "state-of-the-art" project.
The provincial Ministry of Health said in 2020 that the centre will offer treatment, support, research and education, virtual health care and "innovative technologies."
The hospital will be built on a lot on 180 Street, across from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.
Plans for a new hospital in Surrey have been underway for years. The project was confirmed in 2019, following the purchase of the site.
Construction started earlier this year at another hospital in the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Boston Bar.
Dix was joined in May by outgoing Premier John Horgan to announce the start of work at the site of the Burnaby Hospital, a project expected to cost more than $1.3 billion.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
Tamara Lich breached conditions by appearing with fellow convoy leader: Crown
The Crown is seeking to revoke bail for Tamara Lich, a leader of the 'Freedom Convoy,' after she appeared alongside a fellow organizer in an alleged breach of her conditions.
Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.
Bank of Canada's rapid rate hikes likely to cause a recession, study finds
The Bank of Canada's strategy of rapidly increasing its key interest rate in an effort to tackle skyrocketing inflation will likely trigger a recession, says a new study released Tuesday from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
Assembly National Chief Archibald brings corruption claims to annual gathering
Thousands of delegates gathered for the annual Assembly of First Nations meeting Tuesday to talk about the Pope's visit, Indigenous rights, housing and other priorities, but those issues were upstaged by claims of corruption and infighting over the leadership of National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
Canada is the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession to join NATO
Canada became the first country to ratify Finland and Sweden's accession protocols to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Grab a seat: Passport lineups prompt Canada to urgently procure hundreds of chairs
As passport processing delays and long lineups persist at Service Canada offices, the federal government is looking to buy 801 chairs for people standing in line by the end of this week.
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
More than half of Canada's AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Canada is about to toss more than half of its doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because it couldn't find any takers for it either at home or abroad.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyclist rushed to hospital after being struck by truck in downtown Victoria
A webcam captured the horrifying moment a cyclist was struck in downtown Victoria on Tuesday.
-
3 police remain in hospital, 1 in ICU, following Saanich bank shooting
Two Saanich, B.C., police officers remain in hospital Tuesday, including one in intensive care, a week after six officers were injured and two suspects were killed in a brazen bank robbery and gunfight near Victoria.
-
Comox Valley man facing multiple charges in 4-month guns, drugs investigation
A 45-year-old Comox Valley man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police seized guns, drugs and cash as part of a four-month investigation.
Calgary
-
Sundre man found dead at McDonald's, coworker charged with first-degree murder
A 27-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his co-worker at a McDonald's in Sundre, Alta.
-
Victim of Upper Mount Royal homicide identified by Calgary police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Upper Mount Royal over the weekend.
-
Man, woman released from custody following Falconridge shooting death
Calgary police say a man and woman taken into custody on Monday following a fatal shooting in Falconridge have been released.
Edmonton
-
Child luring and exploitation are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself or your family
Child luring is on the rise, according to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. RCMP offer advice for families.
-
Tornado warnings ended for Coronation region
All of the tornado warnings that were in effect for areas near Coronation this afternoon have been ended by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police
Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'It's not America': Fox Sports host roasted for comments about Toronto
A U.S. basketball commentator has found himself in the hot seat over comments he made about Toronto and its relationship with Black athletes amid rumours one of the best in the game could be headed north of the border.
-
This is how long Air Canada says travellers now need between connecting flights
As flight delays and lost luggage bring chaos to summer travel plans, Air Canada is advising travellers on how much time they should leave between connecting flights.
-
These Ontario cities and towns are now paying people to visit
A few Ontario cities and towns are now offering to pay tourists to encourage them to stay overnight this summer.
Montreal
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks lead to temporary closure of at least 3 Quebec sleepaway camps
At least three sleepaway camps in Quebec have temporarily shut down because of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the province's camps association (ACQ).
-
Government report finds dignity of several student athletes was 'compromised' at Montreal high school
A government investigation into alleged sexual assaults at a Montreal high school has found that 'the dignity of several athletes was compromised' related to a girls' basketball program.
Winnipeg
-
'Please break the silence': Family of Winnipeg man missing since January 2021 pleads for information
It has been a year and a half since a 33-year-old man disappeared in Winnipeg. Police now believe he was a victim of foul play and say someone out there knows something.
-
Manitobans to receive quarterly installments of Climate Action Incentive payment
Manitobans will soon receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.
-
Fireworks complaints down over Canada Day weekend: RCMP
The number of fireworks complaints Mounties responded to over the Canada Day long weekend dropped by nearly 50 per cent compared to the previous year.
Saskatoon
-
Video shows moose roaming in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police were dealing with a moose roaming the city Tuesday morning.
-
Sinkhole swallows vehicle as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon's new parking app 'every city councillor's nightmare,' Davies says
Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies doesn't pull punches when it comes to describing the rollout of Saskatoon's new parking app.
Regina
-
'Truly grateful': Regina boy injured in crash with alleged impaired driver regains consciousness
Benjamin Dufour, the seven-year-old boy who was gravely injured after being hit by a truck in Regina last month, has shown positive signs of recovery, according to a news release from his family.
-
Canada Day opinion piece in Sask. paper causes controversy
An opinion article about Canada Day that ran in a local Saskatchewan newspaper has created controversy due to its claims about residential schools.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors unveil new Snowbirds-inspired logo
The Moose Jaw Warriors will have a new logo for the 2022-23 season, after unveiling a Snowbirds-inspired design on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Woman, teen, one-year-old die in East Port Hebert, N.S., crash
A woman, a teenager and a one-year-old girl have died following a crash in East Port Hebert, N.S., on Monday.
-
Halifax closing Meagher Park, unhoused people to be moved
A park in west end Halifax that became the site of an encampment last fall is closing to the public and removing unhoused inhabitants in the process.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence between Miscou Island, N.B., and the Magdalen Islands.
London
-
Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified
Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.
-
Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death
A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.
-
Children’s Museum one of ten projects to receive federal funding
The London Children’s Museum is a step closer to building a new state-of-the-art facility on Kellogg Lane. It’s one of ten community projects in London to receive $3.7 million in federal funding, announced Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Patient gets violent at Sault hospital, throws oxygen tanks
A patient became violent at Sault Area Hospital over the weekend, throwing oxygen tanks while in the emergency department.
-
Cancelled flights have northern Ont. hospital risking ER closure
With doctor shortages causing emergency rooms around the country to shut down, a northern Ontario hospital is scrambling to stave off the same fate.
-
Jane Goodall to attend planting of 10 millionth tree in Sudbury
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Jane Goodall will be in Greater Sudbury on Thursday to mark a major milestone in the city's regreening efforts.
Kitchener
-
Series of serious crashes in southwestern Ontario leads to plea from provincial police
A string of serious collisions over the last few days has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sending a heightened warning to drivers to not let their guards down during the summer months.
-
Offload delays see ambulances line up in front of Guelph hospital
There were no ambulances available to respond to emergencies in Guelph for a short period on Monday, as paramedics waited outside the hospital to offload patients.
-
Kitchener teen becomes lone Canadian finalist in duct tape prom dress contest
A recent graduate from Kitchener Collegiate Institute has spent 157 hours creating a prom dress made entirely of duct tape.