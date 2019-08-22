A provincial employee linked to a case where several Hastings Racecourse employees have been accused of working in Canada illegally was being investigated late last year.

A statement from the Ministry of Attorney General doesn’t name the employee nor detail what allegations the employee faces. However it does note the employee no longer has access to Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch offices or government systems.

The statement also said how the issue first came to light.

“Following a complaint received by the Attorney General in October 2018, the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB) immediately launched an investigation. GPEB uncovered information through its investigation that led to the referral of the matter to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) for assistance," it reads.

Several workers were arrested after a CBSA raid at the Hastings Racecourse early Monday morning. Many appeared before the Immigration and Refugee Board Wednesday for admissibility hearings. Some are accused of not having valid Canadian work visas or paperwork.

Workers at Hastings Racecourse are required to be licensed by the province’s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch.

During an immigration hearing for a barn worker, Brandon Carrion Gomez, a lawyer for CBSA told the hearing a GPEB employee is under investigation in regards to the registration card Carrion Gomez had been working under.