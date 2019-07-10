Changes may be coming to property taxes for Vancouver businesses as the city looks at how to best help small business owners struggling with tax bills.

A new tax structure could be in place by next year if council opts to approve a split assessment proposal.

Many business owners have seen their tax bills double or even triple in just a few years, so the city is discussing a way to move away from triple net leases. The leases mean businesses have to pay taxes on the highest and best use of their buildings, including the potential of development, regardless of how much income they're pulling in.

For example, the owner of a business located in a property where a high-rise condo tower could be built overhead would have to pay a tax rate based on that possibility.

It's a policy that has forced some businesses to close.

The proposed split assessment would create a commercial subclass that would essentially split up a property's existing and potential use.

"It gives council the flexibility to adjust the tax rate for the development potential so council can set an appropriate tax rate ranging from 'X' per cent lower than the business tax rate all the way to zero, depending on council policy," the City of Vancouver's Grace Cheng told CTV News Wednesday.

A working group was created last year between the province, BC Assessment, Metro Vancouver and several municipalities. The next steps are consultations, getting support from the province and figuring out important details including eligibility requirements and tax rates for potential development.

"In principle, this is a great proposal," said Aaron Aerts of the Federation of Independent Business.

"The devil's in the details. Staff has assured us they would work to develop policy to make sure unintended consequences are mitigated and it provides proper tax relief for those most impacted."

The mayor of Vancouver met with Premier John Horgan about the issue last week.

While many details still need to be figured out, the goal is to have bylaws approved by October, in hopes this could be in place by next year.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott