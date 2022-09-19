Procession to commemorate Queen draws large crowd in B.C. capital

In B.C.'s capital, hundreds gathered to mark the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with pomp, circumstance and tributes as the province observed a day of mourning.

Bells could be heard ringing outside the Legislature around 10 a.m. Monday morning. The Netherlands Centennial Carillon chimed a total of 96 times, once for each year of the dead monarch's life.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, the Crown's representative in B.C., inspected the honour guard as the crowd stood in near silence. Then she was joined by Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries, who followed the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy through the streets before arriving at the Christ Church Cathedral – a 21-gun salute accompanying them.

Felecio Diincant, who is visitng from Clifornia with his wife, said he wanted to witness history.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience. We're not watching TV, we're not listening to the radio, we're here experiencing it," he told CTV News.

Tibby Adams was also among the crowd lining the streets and echoed that sentiment.

"It's a matter of showing respect for a wonderful human being. So, I'm excited to be here and part of this service," she said.

At the Church, Austin's remarks touched on The Queen's legacy.

"Our Queen gave us a symbol of constancy, grace and self-sacrifice. She gave us the symbol of female power, and of restrained self-governing authority," Austin remarked.

Horgan said for him, as for many, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch he's ever known.

"Her face is as familiar as a comforting grandparent, we see her on our coins, our stamps. I recall as a boy finding money with a man's picture on it and I thought it wasn't as valuable as the one with my grandmother," he added.

In provincial buildings, the monarch`s portrait has been draped in black throughout the official period of mourning. Soon, they will be replaced with those of King Charles III, as is tradition.

Austin extended her well-wishes to the new King.

"I know I'm joined by all of you in wishing him strength and courage in fulfilling all the duties of the crown, long live the King," she said, noting in recent remarks Charles spoke of wanting better relationships with Indigenous people.

Looking on, Dan Dempsey and John Miller, who were classmates at Royal Roads Military College decades ago reunited to celebrate The Queen's life.

"She's a wonderful and graceful lady and my wife and I got to wave to her on our wedding day in Regina in 1978," Dempsey told CTV News.

Miller's father also served before him.

"In London in 1953 he was part of the honour guard for her coronation, so that's our relationship as a family," he added.