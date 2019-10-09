

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Siblings of people with gambling disorders also display markers of impulsivity and risk-taking, suggesting that problem gamblers may have pre-existing genetic vulnerabilities to the illness.

Researchers with the University of British Columbia had a group of 20 people with gambling disorders from the U.K. and their siblings complete questionnaires and computer tests to measure their impulsivity and tendency to take risks.

They also had study subjects get an MRI while playing a slot machine game to measure their brain responses to winning.

Both problem gamblers and their siblings measured higher on evaluations of risk-taking behaviour and impulsivity compared to a healthy control group. For example, they were more likely to be impulsive when experiencing negative emotions—and to put more on the line when making a risky choice.

That suggests something in the way problem gamblers were raised or something genetic could contribute to the disorder.

However, researchers also found signs that problem gambling itself plays a role in changing the brain. For example, the siblings showed no alterations in their neural response to receiving rewards compared to the control group.

The findings were published Wednesday in the scientific journal Neuropsychopharmacology. It was the first paper to investigate gambling disorders by looking at siblings. Researchers noted it was difficult to recruit participants' brothers and sisters because family relationships are often strained by gambling problems.

"Impulsivity, risky decision-making and altered brain reward processing are observed in people with gambling disorder," said lead author Eve Limbrick-Oldfield, with the UBC Centre for Gambling Research.

"We wanted to find out whether these markers represent pre-existing vulnerabilities or are a consequence of how gambling changes the brain. To test this, we studied gamblers' siblings since they share similar genetic material and environment."

The study was conducted in the U.K., but involved UBC researchers from the Centre for Gambling Research, which is funded by the B.C. government and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.