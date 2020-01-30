LANGLEY -- Eight months pregnant with her second child, Lauren Williams is at the airport in Wuhan, China, with her husband and young son, hoping for a flight out of the city they’ve called home for nearly five years.

The couple had planned to have their second child in Wuhan, but the coronavirus outbreak changed everything.

“They sense it’s become much more urgent and they need to get out,” said Williams' mother Sherry Renner from her home in Langley, where Lauren is originally from.

“Once my son-in-law understood other countries were starting to move their people, he we went on Twitter and asked the British embassy, which he's a citizen of Britain, and the Canadian embassy what they had planned,” said Lauren’s father Reg Renner.

While Canada is trying to arrange a flight for citizens wanting to evacuate Wuhan, “at the same time the British were also now a few days ahead of Canada," said Reg Renner. “So, as it stands right now, Britain looks like the option they're working towards.”

“They were contacted by the British embassy, they did discover they got on the list for that flight, and they're currently at the airport,” said Sherry Renner, but she expects it won’t be an easy journey.

“They have had no medical checking yet," Sherry Renner said. "I think it’s going to be a very long process for them to get on the plane. The check-in system is not computerized. It’s all shut down, so everything's pen and paper."

If the family does make it to the U.K., they will be quarantined there for two weeks. While the flight and quarantine are not ideal for a woman just weeks away from giving birth, Lauren Williams’ parents say it’s safer than the alternative.

“It can be iffy to fly, but it’s also more iffy for her to stay,” said Sherry Renner.

The couple would have loved their daughter to end up on the evacuation flight to Canada, so she could have her second child in B.C., like she did with her now-two-year-old son James. That said, they are grateful to the U.K.

“My husband has agreed to get a tattoo of the British flag if they are the ones who rescue them,” Sherry Renner said.