The debate of possible school closures has been reignited as the school board looks for ways to save money and to ensure students are in seismically sound schools.

It posted a draft of its Long Range Facilities Plan, which is a revision of its 2016 plan that first sounded the alarm on potential closures.

The report highlights how enrolment numbers are dropping across the district.

In 2017, the district saw 4,700 fewer students than 2007. By 2027, a further decline of 2,300 is expected.

The report also says half of the schools are more than 70 years old with "significant seismic safety concerns."

The report does not formally list specific schools on the chopping block.

It does, however, identify several with low enrollment numbers and high seismic risks, which includes:

Grandview Elementary

Queen Alexandra Elementary

Britannia Elementary

Admiral Seymour Elementary

Bayview Elementary

Queen Elizabeth Elementary

Sir Guy Carleton Elementary

George T. Cunningham Elementary

Waverley Elementary

General Brock Elementary

John Henderson Elementary

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Elementary

Graham D. Bruce Elementary

Grenfell Elementary

Dr. H. N. MacCorkindale Elementary

Champlain Heights Elementary

Sir John Franklin Elementary

Dr. A.R. Lord Elementary

Lord Beaconsfield Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary

Florence Nightingale Elementary

Lord Selkirk Annex School

Nootka Elementary

Renfrew Elementary

Thunderbird Elementary

John Oliver Secondary

Killarney Secondary

Templeton Secondary

Britannia Secondary

Gladstone Secondary

Windermere Secondary

The public can provide feedback on the draft report via email: LRFP@vsb.bc.ca.

A formal list of schools considered for closure would be provided by the end of September.

In 2016, school board trustees mulled the closure of a dozen schools before being fired by the provincial government.

Senior staff at the school district was on medical leave and claimed the work place had been toxic, prompting a WorkSafeBC investigation.

The education minister at the time said the closure process had been scrapped.