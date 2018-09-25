

Posters have gone up in downtown Vancouver advertising the city’s “first sex doll brothel.”

On its website, Belladolls promises “an experience like no other, where you are in complete control. Forget the restrictions and limitations that comes with a real partner and unleash with Belladolls.”

It claims to be the first such service in Western Canada. In Toronto, a controversial similar service called Aura Dolls was scheduled to open this month in North York before officials determined it contravened a bylaw against adult entertainment in the neighbourhood.

And another Toronto-based company, KinkySdollS, that rents dolls in advance of a purchase plans to open a franchise in Houston, Texas. Prices range from $2,500 to over $10,000 for a sex doll with “artificial intelligence.”

In Vancouver, Belladolls offers a 30 minute session for $90, $120 for an hour, and $240 for two hours with silicone mannequins with names like "Naomi," "Rachel" and "Violet."

It’s not clear where this service might be located – the site references just the “Belladolls mansion.” No one responded when CTV News called a Toronto-based number for the service listed on the website.

The service advertises privacy, with different entrances and exits for customers.

“Our client’s health, safety and privacy are Belladolls’s main priorities,” the site says. “To meet our extremely high standards, every Belladoll is thoroughly sanitized with industry approved products by highly trained personnel before each use.”