VANCOUVER -- Health officials are alerting the public about possible COVID-19 exposure at a popular bar and nightclub in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health said people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus went to the bar and nightclub areas of the Hotel Belmont on the nights of June 27 and June 29.

Anyone else who was there on those nights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, officials said.

"As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities," Vancouver Coastal Health said in a news release.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended the Hotel Belmont outside these two dates. There is no ongoing risk to the community."

The health authority did not reveal whether anyone who visited the Hotel Belmont on either night has already developed symptoms.

Officials said people who are asymptomatic should not get a test because "it is not accurate or useful" when individuals are not exhibiting symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell and diarrhea.