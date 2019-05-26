

CTV News Vancouver





Workers at Metro Vancouver ports are not on strike yet, but will begin “limited and targeted job action” on Monday as negotiations for a new contract continue.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) announced the action Sunday afternoon. ILWU Locals 500 and 502 will be taking the actions, such as an overtime ban, at ports in Delta and Vancouver, but there will not be any picket lines Monday morning.

Negotiators from the union met with representatives from the port and federal mediators over the weekend, and remain “optimistic that a fair deal can be achieved,” according to a release.

Earlier this month, more than 98 per cent of union members voted in favour of authorizing a strike, if necessary.