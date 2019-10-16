PORT MOODY - Port Moody's mayor will step away from his duties for the next few weeks, he announced at a committee meeting Tuesday night.

The decision comes a week after council voted in favour of asking Mayor Rob Vagramov to return to his leave of absence while he is still facing a sexual assault charge.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Vagramov said he does not have to take the leave of absence but has chosen to do so on his own accord.

"There is no legal requirement for me to be away from my elected role, but today I am exercising my discretion to go back on leave without pay," the statement said.

In March, he went on a voluntary leave when he was charged. Court documents show it was related to an incident in Coquitlam four years ago.

He returned to work in September and at the time, said the case may not go to trial and didn't require as much attention as it previously did.

Last week, members of the public spoke for two hours on both sides of the debate. Many expressed their desire to see Vagramov go back on leave while he's still facing a sexual assault allegation, while others said they voted for the mayor and do not believe he needs to step away from his duties.

In the interim, Coun. Steve Milani will work as the acting mayor.

"Over the next few days, I willl be assisting in a smooth transiting for our acting mayor, Councillor Steve Milani, before stepping away," Vagramov said in his statement.

Vagramov said he will be on leave for about three to four weeks after that and he will continue serving as mayor for the remainder of the term.

His next court appearance is in four weeks' time on Nov. 13.