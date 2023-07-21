Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
The detachment also released photos of two men believed to be travelling with Verity Bolton and her children, eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
The images show Verity's father, 74-year-old Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov.
Glazov was the subject of a missing person news release issued by Clinton RCMP in 2016.
Mounties said Friday that Verity and Glazov, accompanied by the children, picked up Robert in Chilliwack on June 30.
The children normally reside with their father in Surrey, but they left with their mother on June 28 for a planned vacation to B.C.'s Okanagan region.
The group is believed to be travelling in a "dirty, dark blue" 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708, and police said Friday that they believe Verity "has access to a number of trailers."
Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb asked the public to be aware that the truck could be spotted in a variety of configurations, with or without a trailer and with or without a cap.
She told CTV News police believe the group has been travelling via backroads.
"She is taking steps not to return the children and not to communicate and possibly evade the police," said Lobb.
When the group picked up Robert in Chilliwack, the truck was towing a "fifth-wheel trailer," police said.
After that, the group's next known whereabouts was Merritt, where Verity, Aurora and Joshuah were all seen at a gas station on July 7. At that time, the truck was towing a "large travel trailer."
On July 15, Verity was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops. The children were not present. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at that time.
The children were due to be returned to their father on July 17, but that did not happen. Surrey RCMP were notified that the kids were missing on Tuesday, July 18, and issued the Amber Alert the following day.
Mounties are now directing tips related to the Amber Alert to a dedicated phone number: 604-599-7676. Tips can also be provided by emailing surreyamberalert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.
Lobb said police have received reports of sightings from as far away as Alberta and Saskatchewan. Investigators are working with local agencies to pursue leads wherever they are reported, she added.
Asked if she had a message for Verity and the other adults in the group, Lobb urged them to call 911 or report to the nearest police station with the children.
"If you're hearing this right now or you're seeing this right now, the police and family members of the children are concerned for the children's well-being," she said. "We need to ensure the safety of the kids."
Aurora Bolton is described as 55 pounds, 3'11" tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.
Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 pounds, 4'10" tall, with blue eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
Their mother, Verity Bolton, is 45 years old.
She is described as 119 pounds, 5'2" tall, with brown hair and eyes.
"We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings," said Lobb in a news release Friday.
"We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton."
