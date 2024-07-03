Police seek witnesses to crash that seriously injured cyclist in North Vancouver

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release from the North Vancouver RCMP.

Officers were called to the area of West 1st Street and MacKay Road, where it was determined that a driver exiting a parking lot had hit the cyclist.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended the scene, and the cyclist was taken to hospital with "serious injuries," according to police.

Authorities described the vehicle involved in the crash as a grey 2006 Pontiac Pursuit and said impaired driving has been ruled out as a potential cause of the incident.

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating, Mounties confirmed in an email to CTV News.

"Police are aware that there were several witnesses on scene who attended to the aid of the cyclist when the incident occurred," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

"Those witnesses, unfortunately, left the scene prior to police arrival and we are asking them to come forward to provide a statement."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video and has not yet spoken to investigators to call 604-985-1311 and quote file number 24-12966.